Buhari confers GCFR, GCON titles on Tinubu, Shettima

President Muhammadu Buhari will has conferred National Honours on president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima. Tinubu and Shettima were conferred with the National Honours of Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) and Grand Commander of the Order of Niger (GCON).

The investiture which took place at the State House Conference Center in Abuja, is part of a series of events lined up for the May 29 inauguration ceremony. Expected also to happen today is an official handover of Transition Documents to the incoming Administration, a process that some believe will be the most organized and seamless Presidential Transition in the history of Nigeria, enabled by Executive Order 14 signed by President Buhari.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha who doubles as Chairman of the Presidential Transition Council, had disclosed at a briefing last Thursday, that an Inauguration Lecture on the topic: Deepening Democracy for Integration and Development by His Excellency, Uhuru M. Kenyatta, former President of Kenya will take place on Saturday 27th May. This will be followed closely by a Children’s Day Program which would involve a parade and a party for the kids.

As part of the schedule of activities marking the 2023 Presidential Inauguration, an Inter-denominational Church Service will hold Sunday the 28th at the National Christian Centre by 10:00am and an Inauguration Dinner/Gala Night will take place later on at the State House Conference Centre. The SGF further stated that on Monday, 29th May, the Inauguration Parade and Swearing-In exercise will take place at the Eagle Square by 10:00am, this is to be followed afterwards by a Post Inauguration Luncheon.

Boss Mustapha assured that adequate arrangements have been made for the safety and security of all people throughout the inauguration period.