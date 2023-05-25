Inauguration: Heavy security in FCT as DSS warns against disruption of event

The Department of State Security Service, has warned against unruly behaviours and non-adherence to protocols during presidential inauguration activities. This is contained in a statement signed by the spokesman of the service Peter Afunanya.

According to him the Service is, however, aware of plans by subversive elements to disrupt the programmes in parts of the country. The aim is to undermine security agencies’ efforts at ensuring peaceful ceremonies as well as creating panic and fear among members of the public.

Based on these, citizens, the media and Civil Society Organisations are advised to adhere strictly to security and civil protocols during the events. The service also urged the citizens to shun fake news, false alarms, skewed reportage/narratives and sensationalism that may likely inflame division, tension and violence prior to and after the exercises.

The Service call for the populace to remain calm and law abiding. Meanwhile, it will continue to sustain collaboration with sister agencies to ensure successful inaugurations.”