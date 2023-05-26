Osinbajo to lead Commonwealth Election observers in Sierra Leone

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo is expected to lead a team of “distinguished experts” in observing the general elections in Sierra Leone on June 24, the Commonwealth Group has said. According to a statement published on its website Thursday, the Commonwealth Secretary-General, Patricia Scotland, confirmed that Osinbajo had accepted her request to chair the Commonwealth Observer Group (COG).

The Secretary-General is said to have constituted the observer group upon invitation from the Electoral Commission for Sierra Leone. “Prof Osinbajo is a Professor of Law and one of the nation’s leading legal experts, serving as Vice President of Nigeria since May 2015,” the statement reads. “He will be joined by recognised dignitaries from various fields including, politicians, legal, media, gender and election administration professionals from across the Commonwealth to carry out the task.”

The Secretary-General expressed gratitude to Osinbajo for agreeing to undertake “this important area of our work in deepening democracy across our Commonwealth – despite his busy schedule and overseeing a seamless transition of his government”. She noted that, as a senior statesman from the region, the Vice President understands in depth the challenges across West Africa, adding that she was confident he would lead a brilliant team.

The Commonwealth Group also noted Osinbajo’s appreciation for the opportunity to chair the Commonwealth Observer Group.