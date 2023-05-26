Shettima’s Nomination: Supreme Court dismissal, not a setback to quest for justice – Atiku

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said that the Supreme Court’s dismissal of the case of the PDP against Kahsim Shettima, is not a setback to his quest for justice.

Atiku who made this comment on Friday via his official Twitter page, said the party’s legal team are “primed to robustly prove that the election of February 25 was fraudulent, did not comply with the constitutional requirements and the electoral guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The PDP flagbearer added that the announced winner was not even qualified to contest the poll.

“The battle for democracy and the enthronement of a new order to spur growth and development in Nigeria is one to which I have committed my all and for which I am not ready to walk away at this point when our nation is at crossroads. “We know that sooner than later, our esteemed Justices will make the pronouncement that will serve as a befitting requiem for mandate bandits,” the statement partly read.

The former Vice President urged his supporters to exercise patience and conduct themselves peaceably as the party diligently conduct its litigation at the Presidential Election Tribunal Court.