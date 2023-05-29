BREAKING: It’s official! Buhari bows out, Tinubu sworn in as Nigeria’s 16th President

After a grueling electioneering process that spanned months, Nigeria now has a new President who will steer the ship of the country for the next four years. He is Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Tinubu, 71, and former Lagos State Governor, was inaugurated as Nigeria’s President on Monday, May 29 at the Eagle Square in the nation’s capital city, Abuja.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola administered the oath of office to Tinubu and his deputy, Kashim Shettima at exactly 10:28am and 10:38am respectively. The swearing in ceremony was witnessed by Tinubu’s predecessors including Muhammadu Buhari and Goodluck Jonathan. Tinubu’s wife, Remi; Shettima’s wife, Nana as well as Buhari’s wife, Aisha also witnessed the oath-taking ceremony.

African leaders who witnessed the historic event at the venue beautifully decorated with the green-white-green colours of the nation were the new Prime Minister of Gabon, Billy By-Nze, President of the Republic of Cote D’Ivoire, Alassane Ouattara; Ghana President, Nana Akufo-Addo; and Rwanda President, Paul Kagame. Also at the venue of the inauguration ground were dignitaries including Akinwumi Adesina, Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola, Abdulsamad Rabiu, and Jim Ovia.

Others present include service chiefs, heads of security agencies, governors, former governors, serving and former ministers as well as chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC).