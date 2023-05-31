FG to meet NLC today over fuel subsidy removal

Federal Government representatives are expected to meet with the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) today by 2pm over the planned removal of fuel subsidy.

“Government seems to have shown interest in discussion. As at last night, they reached out and we have fixed 2pm today (Wednesday) to commence discussion,” NLC National President, Joe Ajaero, said on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme monitored by Core TV News on Wednesday.

“There, all other issues will be discussed because you can’t just say there no subsidy and then you are not producing and leave us to the vagaries of the market, to people who want to sell the product they bought for N10 for N100 to maximise profit. If there is no more garri, we must find out what to eat.”

He said the position of Labour has been clear that even if President Bola Tinubu has a good intention, alternatives must be provided. He said the President should have asked questions and find out the implications of fuel subsidy removal on Nigerians on the streets.

The NLC boss listed the alternatives to include the repair of the nation’s four refineries, provision of transportation of alternatives for the Nigerian workers, amongst others.