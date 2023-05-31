Mahmuda Mamman resumes as Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Works

… Promises an open, inclusive administration.

Following the redeployment of Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service, the Permanent Secretary posted to the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Mahmuda Mamman has resumed office today Wednesday,31st May, 2023. While addressing Management staff of the Ministry during the hand over and take over ceremony which took place at the main conference hall of the Ministry’s Headquarters at Mabushi, Abuja, Mr Mahmuda promised an all-inclusive and open administration. “We are going to run an open government, an open administration so that we can achieve what we are suppose to achieve” he said

He told the Management staff that he is going to rely on their professional advise and support so that critical decisions can be taken to move the country’s infrastructural development forward. ” You are the professionals, I am here to rely on your advice, guidance and directions for us to do what we are suppose to do but I can assure you that I am a team player and we are going to run an inclusive administration” he said. Earlier the Director overseeing the office of the Permanent Secretary, Engineer Folorunsho Esan expressed satisfaction that the new Permanent Secretary will provide purposeful leadership to move the Ministry forward due to his wealth of experience.

Engineer Esan who gave a rundown of the activities of the Departments, Units and Parastatals of the Ministry, explained that the core Mandate of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing is the provision of roads, housing and urban renewal. In his welcome address, the Director Human Resource Management in the Ministry, Aliyu Abdullahi assured the new Permanent Secretary of the support and cooperation of Management and staff of the Ministry.

Mahmuda Mamman is an indigene of Potiskum, Yobe State. A graduate of Political Science from the University of Maiduguri. He started his career as a Civil Servant in May, 1992 as a Personnel Officer II and rose through Promotion to the position of Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Health from where he has been redeployed to the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing. The occasion was also attended by many Directors and Heads of Units from the Federal Ministry of Health who in a show of affection and solidarity graced the ceremony.