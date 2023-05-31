Tinubu meets EFCC Chairman Bawa, NNPC Boss

President Bola Tinubu has met with the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, and the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari. This comes amid the resurgence of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) scarcity across the country, which followed Tinubu’s declaration in his inaugural speech Monday that “fuel subsidy is gone“.

Emerging from the private meeting in the President’s Abuja office on Wednesday, the EFCC boss declined to give details of the meeting but as he walked away, accompanied by the NNPCL Group Chief Executive Officer, he simply told journalists that he was there to brief the President.

Meanwhile, as of 4:15 pm on Wednesday, the President is in a bilateral meeting with the Special Envoy of the Chinese President, Xi Jinping and Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, Peng Qinghua. The meeting comes barely 72 hours after envoys of the United States of America, the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia pledged support for the Tinubu administration.

Mr Peng, who was the leader of the Chinese delegation that graced the President’s inauguration ceremony, was accompanied by the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun and his deputy.