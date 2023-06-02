Champions League final: Szymon Marciniak to remain as referee after speaking at event organised by Polish far-right leader

Szymon Marciniak will remain as the Champions League final referee after he apologised for speaking at an event organised by Polish far-right leader Slawomir Mentzen.

Poland’s Marciniak, 42, will take charge as Manchester City face Inter Milan in Istanbul on 10 June. There were calls for him to be replaced after he attended the Everest business conference in Katowice on 29 May. Uefa said after an investigation that “we unequivocally reject the values promoted by a group linked to this conference”.

Marciniak, who refereed the World Cup final between Argentina and France in December, said he had been “gravely misled” and “completely unaware” about the affiliations of the conference. “I want to express my deepest apologies for my involvement and any distress or harm it may have caused,” he said in a statement.