NLC to embark on nationwide strike Wednesday

The Nigeria Labour Congess (NLC) has declared a nationwide strike from next Wednesday. This comes amid fuel shortages across the country occasioned by President Bola Tinubu’s inaugural speech in which he declared that “fuel subsidy is gone”.

NLC President Joe Ajaero made the announcement after an emergency meeting of the union’s National Executive Council (NEC) in Abuja.

He said the government, particularly the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited had up until Wednesday next week to revert to the old price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise referred to as petrol.

Ajaero added that failure of the Federal Government to meet the ultimatum would attract an indefinite protest across the country.