Reps want FG to declare state of emergency on drugs addiction

The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Government to declare a state of Emergency on Drugs addiction. This was the resolution of a motion under matters of urgent National importance moved by a member from Benue state Hon. Francis Agbo at plenary.

Leading the debate, the lawmaker observed drugs addiction is the base of criminal activities. He expressed concern on the manner at which the illicit substances are available to the youths thereby painting a bleak future for them. Hon. Agbo however, urged government at all levels, to stop playing lips service to the keg of gun powder waiting to explode at the detriment of the nation.

Ruling on the motion, the speaker Femi Gbajabiamila called for the establishment of well manned rehabilitation centers across the country to battle the scourge. He also Mandated relevant committees of the house to ensure that the prayers of the motion are carried out and report back to the house within six days