JUST IN: Tinubu receives Wike, Akpabio, Umahi in Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu has received in audience the former governors of Rivers and Ebonyi states, Nyesom Wike and David Umahi respectively as well as Senator Godswill Akpabio, the anointed candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Senate Presidency.

This is the second time the former Rivers state governor will be visiting the President in 72 hours. After the last visit, Wike told correspondents that the move was strictly to show support as a Nigerian, denying insinuations that he wants to defect to the APC.

The agenda for this visit is unclear but it may not be unconnected with the leadership of the 10th Assembly that will be inaugurated this month.