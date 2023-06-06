At PDP’s expense, God has given APC chance to repent of their sins – Wike

The former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has stated that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government should be grateful for a second chance to redeem themselves of what he described as their past misdeeds against Nigerians.

Wike, who is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), made this known in a live media chat on Tuesday at the state capital, Port Harcourt, where he expressed his views on the zoning policies of the current administration. The former governor faulted his party’s reliance “on the numbers” and for failing to follow its zoning principle which he said cost them the February 25 presidential election and gave the APC the chance to emerge victorious. “APC should be jubilating that God has given them an opportunity at the cost of PDP. God gave APC the opportunity to repent from the sins they committed against Nigerians,” Wike said.

Lauding President Bola Tinubu’s emergence in line with the laid-down zoning formula, Wike debunked claims that the President had a “Muslim agenda” in his choice of vice-president, insisting these were machinations and “accusations of lazy politicians”. Tinubu and his deputy, Kashim Shettima, amid criticism of their same-faith ticket, were declared the winners of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Sounding a note of warning to critics in the APC to show support for the President and not stifle his administration, Wike underscored that Nigerians would be the beneficiaries. “God gave them this opportunity now and they want to bungle it again by bringing in crisis,” he said.