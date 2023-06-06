JOHESU suspends strike for 21 days after meeting with Tinubu

The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) has suspended its indefinite strike for 21 days. The suspension came after the JOHESU leadership held a meeting with President Bola Tinubu on Monday.

The Vice President of JOHESU, Obinna Ogbanna, said that following the meeting, they decided to give the government 21 days window to address their demands. During the meeting with the health workers, President Tinubu restated his administration’s resolve to revive public confidence in Nigeria’s health sector.

According to a statement by the Director of Information in the State House, Abiodun Oladunjoye, the President harped on the importance of the health sector and professionals in the sector. He described their work as one of commitment to humanity, promising to resolve all identified problems plaguing the system for optimum performance. Tinubu, therefore, urged them to get back to work.

“The health sector is one sector with a commitment to humanity. We will resolve all the problems. Trust must be enshrined in all discussions. I promise you we will accelerate this. We will resolve all the issues. Please go back to work,” President Tinubu said.