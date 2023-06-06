TETFund approves N130m intervention fund for each Polytechnic

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has approved N130,000,000.00 as zonal intervention for each polytechnics in its 2023 intervention line, geared towards reinvigorating skills acquisition in polytechnics across the country.

This was disclosed by the Director of Infrastructure of the Fund, Buhari Mika’Ilu at the TETFund/NBTE Sensitisation Workshop on the 2023 Zonal Intervention on Skills for Rectors and Directors of Skills in Beneficiary Polytechnics in Abuja on Tuesday.

Mika’Ilu said that the intervention was to consolidate the efforts of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) in increasing the capacities of polytechnics to deliver on their mandate. He said the intervention was mostly used to support institutions to meet basic requirements for accreditation.

He said the intervention focused purely on projects with academic relevance, thereby addressing deficiencies in core areas of acquisition of essential instructional materials and equipment for teaching and learning and building capacities for the use of the equipment procured.