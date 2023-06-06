Tottenham: Ange Postecoglou leaves Celtic to become new Spurs manager

Tottenham Hotspur have appointed Ange Postecoglou as their new manager on a four-year contract. Postecoglou, 57, leaves Celtic after winning successive Scottish Premiership titles in his two seasons in charge.

He is Spurs’ fourth permanent manager since Mauricio Pochettino led them to the Champions League final in 2018-19 and follows Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte. “We are excited to have Ange join us,” said Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy. “Ange brings a positive mentality and a fast, attacking style of play. He has a strong track record of developing players and an understanding of the importance of the link from the academy – everything that is important to our club,” he added.

Spurs have been searching for a new manager since Conte’s departure in March, with Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason both taking charge on an interim basis. Postecoglou – the first Australian to manage in the Premier League – arrives at Tottenham after winning a domestic treble in Scotland, where he has claimed five of the six trophies available to Celtic during his two campaigns with the club.