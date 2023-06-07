Indian train service to resume after deadly crash

One of the train services involved in a triple collision in India’s deadliest railway disaster in decades was set to resume Wednesday, as officials revised the death toll up to 288. “The Coromandal Express is back on track,” railway spokesman Aditya Kumar Chaudhary told reporters, with the train set to depart Shalimar station near Kolkata on Wednesday afternoon on a 25-hour journey south to Chennai.

The service was one of three trains involved in the crash near Balasore in the eastern state of Odisha on Friday. Odisha’s chief secretary Pradeep Jena said late on Tuesday the official death toll had risen to 288, up from an earlier official total of 275. At least 1,175 people were injured, many of them in critical condition and still being treated in hospital.

Jena said the revised toll came after deaths were tallied from both hospitals and mortuaries and noted that 83 bodies remain unidentified. Medical centres were overwhelmed by the number of casualties and there are fears the death toll could rise further.

The Coromandal Express was diverted onto a loop line when it then slammed into a stationary goods train. The collision flipped the carriages of the Coromandal Express onto another track.