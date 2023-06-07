JUST IN: Tinubu swears Akume in as SGF

President Bola Tinubu has sworn-in Senator George Akume as the new Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) at the council chamber. Senator George Akume in the brief ceremony which had dignitaries, including some serving and former Governors, took his Oath of Allegiance and Oath of Office.

The Vice President Kashim Shettima; President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan; Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan and the spouse of the new SGF, Mrs Regina Akume were also among top officials present.

This ceremony comes about five days after the president announced the appointment of Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila as Chief of Staff. On the same day President Tionubu also appointed Sen. Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, a former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, as Deputy Chief of Staff.

In a meeting with the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), the new president also named the former Governor of Benue State and immediate past Minister of Special Duties, to serve as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

His duty commences with immediate effect.