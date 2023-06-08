Gov Eno meets Tinubu, says time for politics is over

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, on Thursday visited President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the State House in Abuja, the nation’s capital. Eno of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was accompanied by his Plateau State counterpart, Caleb Muftwang, who is also from the same party.

While addressing journalists after the private meeting with the President, Governor Eno said that with elections over, it was time to defocus on politics and dwell on the business of governance. “Politics is over, and governance has started,” the governor said. “So, Akwa Ibom is an integral part of Nigeria, and we have to work with the federal government to ensure that Akwa Ibomite will see the benefits of democracy and we cannot do that if we work standing apart.”

The Akwa Ibom leader believes that there are a lot of projects in the offing for the people of Akwa Ibom State and working at variance with the President cannot bring them to fruition.

“There are lots of things we expect from the federal government and it’s only with that cooperation that we can work together and achieve the common good, whatever I know I can do, to bring the dividends of democracy to my people, I will do it,” he said.