CAN accuses El-Rufai of playing religious, manipulative politics

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the nineteen Northern States and the Federal Capital Territory, have taken a swipe at former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai over his controversial statement about the role of religion in the 2023 governorship election in Kaduna.

In a five minutes 43 seconds video trending on the social media, El-Rufai had during a meeting with some Muslim clerics a day before he exited from office, justified his choice of Muslims to occupy top positions in the Kaduna State Government as against Christians, claiming that the Muslims voted for the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the last election. The former Governor was said to have told his audience in the video that the Muslim dominance in the governance of Kaduna State has come to stay and also successfully replicated at the national level with the election of Bola Tinubu as President.

However, the former Governor’s statement has not gone down well with the leadership of CAN, which has desribed him as a confused and drowning man seeking for attention and relevance after leaving office. The General Secretary of CAN in the nineteen northern states and FCT, Sunday Oibe asks Nigerians and Christians in particular, not to take El-Rufai ‘s controversial statement serious, describing the former governor as a manipulative character who uses religion to divide the people.

While he accused El-Rufai of dividing the people of Kaduna along fault lines during his eight-year tenure as Governor, Oibe asks President Bola Tinubu not to trust El-Rufai with any post in his government, noting that the former Governor has a penchant of betraying his benefactors at the end of the day. The CAN scribe therefore warns President Bola Tinubu and the Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani not to tore the part of El-Rufai by ensuring that they reunite all parts of the country.