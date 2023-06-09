Jandor chides Obasa on tribal statement, says true Lagosians are not discriminatory

***enjoins all residents to ignore divisive comments from any public officer

The Lagos PDP governorship candidate in the 2023 general elections, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR) has lampooned the Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa over his comments on the plans by the state legislative arm to enact laws and regulations that will favour only Yoruba indigenes in matters of property acquisition and business. Hon. Obasa in his acceptance speech after his re-election as the Speaker of the State Assembly stated that the state lawmakers will reverse all that is reversible to protect the interest of the indigenes.

Dr. Adediran condemned the offensive statement credited to the lawmaker and called for a public apology to all the residents of the state. He cautioned that public officeholders must eschew any tendencies that can further hurt the fragile peace in the state after the unwarranted attacks on a section of the residents during the general elections. He stated that the huge economic contribution of the non-Yoruba-speaking residents to the viability of the state should be acknowledged by a serious government while the welfare and safety of such people should be ensured rather than making reckless and volatile utterances.

He noted that true indigenes of the state unlike Hon. Obasa and his likes are tolerant and accommodating to Nigerians from all walks of life. “The true spirit of Lagos is liberality offering opportunities to all residents to achieve their full potential without biases or segregation”, he said.

Jandor revealed that Lagos has been fair to the likes of Hon. Obasa, who are not true indigenes but occupy elected offices since the commencement of this democratic dispensation in 1999. He described it as unfortunate that people who are privileged to enjoy the liberality of Lagos are now threatening the peaceful stay of others. “Those whose palm kernels were cracked for them by a benevolent spirit should not forget to be humble”, he said.

He however enjoined the good people of the state to ignore the provocative statement and continue to envisage the realization of the breath of fresh air in Lagos with the ongoing attempt to install a truly friendly government via the final phase of the electioneering process.