[UPDATED] Emefiele now in our custody for investigation, DSS confirm

The suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, is in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) custody, the secret police has confirmed.

This is according to a statement by the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Peter Afunanya, on Saturday. “The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby confirms that Mr Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is now in its custody for some investigative reasons,” it said.

The revelation comes hours after the DSS refuted reports that Emefiele was in its custody. Amid reports of the arrest widely shared online, Afunanya said in a terse statement on Saturday morning, “Currently, Emefiele is not with the DSS.”