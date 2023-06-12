Jandor mourns the death of former LAHA member, Hon Okedeyi

The Lagos PDP Governorship Candidate in the 2023 elections, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR) mourns the painful death of a former member of the Lagos State House of Assembly from Ojo State Constituency 2, Hon Emmanuel Otolorin Okedeyi.

Hon. Okedeyi, a foundation member of the Lagos4lagos movement and a prominent grassroots politician in Ojo Local Government was announced dead yesterday after a protracted illness. Jandor described the death of Hon. Okedeyi as an irreparable loss to Lagos state especially to the good people of Oto Awori kingdom.

He prayed that God will grant the Oba Oloto of Oto Awori Kingdom, the good people of Ojo Local Government, and the entire Otolorin Okedeyi family home and abroad, the fortitude to bear the painful loss.