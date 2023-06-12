Silvio Berlusconi: AC Milan pay tribute to ‘unforgettable’ owner, who has died at 86

AC Milan have paid tribute to “unforgettable” former owner Silvio Berlusconi following his death at the age of 86 on Monday. Berlusconi bought his hometown club in 1986 and turned the struggling side into one of football’s most successful clubs. Under his leadership, Milan won five European Cups, as well as eight Italian league titles.

In 2017, he sold the club to Chinese investors for 740m euros (£628m). Milan tweeted: “Deeply saddened, AC Milan grieves the passing of the unforgettable Silvio Berlusconi and wishes to reach out to the family, associates, and most cherished friends to share our sympathies.” The former Italian prime minister returned to football less than 18 months later when his holding company, Fininvest, bought 100% of shares in third-division side Monza in 2018.

Berlusconi and former Milan chief executive Adriano Galliani guided the club to Serie A for the first time in their 110-year existence. A Monza statement read: “Forever with us. Adriano Galliani and all AC Monza mourn the loss of Silvio Berlusconi.

“A void that can never be filled, forever with us. Thank you for everything President.”