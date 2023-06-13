AFCON 2023 Qualifier: Osimhen, Musa, Lookman, 19 others arrive camp for Sierra Leone match

Twenty-two Super Eagles players have arrived in camp for Sunday’s Group A 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier match against Serra Leone at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Liberia.

The choice of Liberia as a match venue is due to Sierra Leone’s suspension from hosting international matches on their home soil.

Jose Peseiro’s men defeated Leone Stars 2-1 at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja without fans in the stands in their last outing back in June of last year.

The fans were absent due to the one-match ban placed on the country by the world football–governing body, FIFA, over the fracas that followed the end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff round against the Black Stars of Ghana in March.

Among those present include Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, Ahmed Musa, Salernitana defender Troost Ekong, AdemolaLookman, Joe Aribo, Everton’s Alex Iwobi, Bassey, Ajayi, Akpoguma and Zaidu.

Others include Kenneth Omeruo, Leicester duo Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho, Taiwo Awoniyi, Moses Simon, Adeleye, Sochima, Ojo, Duru, Samuel, Divine, and Onyeka.