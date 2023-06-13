Akpabio defeats Yari, elected Senate President

Senator Godswill Akpabio has been elected the President of the 10th Senate. He trounced Senator Abdul’aziz Yari to emerge the new Senate President on Tuesday.

The former Akwa Ibom governor was returned elected as President of the 10th Senate after scoring 63 votes defeating Senator Yari who scored 46 votes.

Senator Akpabio was subsequently sworn in as the President of the Senate for the 10th National Assembly, succeeding Senator Ahmad Lawan, who is also a member of the 10th Senate.

Earlier, voting commenced at the Red Chamber in Abuja, Nigeria.

Voting begun at exactly 08:45am on Tuesday on a state by state basis, alphabetically.

Voting ended at exactly 09:15am. Akpabio was sworn in at exactly 09:44am.