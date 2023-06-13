Akpabio meets Tinubu hours after emergence as Senate President

Senator Godswill Akpabio on Tuesday met with President Bola Tinubu at the Aso Villa in Abuja hours after his emergence as Senate President for the 10th National Assembly. Akpabio was accompanied by Governors Hope Uzodimma (Imo), and Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos) as well as former Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) had backed Akpabio despite criticisms and oppositions from some members of the ruling party. During the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly on Tuesday, Akpabio trounced Senator Abdul’aziz Yari and emerge the new Senate President. The former Akwa Ibom governor was returned elected as President of the 10th Senate after scoring 63 votes defeating Senator Yari who scored 46 votes.

Meanwhile, Senator Jibrin Barau, who represents Kano North Senatorial District, emerged unopposed as Senate Deputy President, succeeding Ovie Omo-Agege.

Also, a member of the House of Representatives from Zaria Federal Constituency in Kaduna State, Tajudeen Abbas, on Tuesday was elected Speaker of the Green Chamber just as a member representing Bende Federal Constituency in Abia State, Benjamin Kalu emerged the Deputy Speaker of the House for the 10th National Assembly.

All the four principal officers of the 10th National Assembly were endorsed by Tinubu and the APC.