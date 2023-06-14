Brazil to play Spain friendly in anti-racism game in support of Vinicius Jr

Brazil will play Spain in a friendly in March next year as part of an anti-racism campaign in support of Vinicius Jr. The game will be played at the Bernabeu – home of Brazil winger Vinicius’ club side Real Madrid.

Vinicius was the target of racist abuse multiple times in Spain while playing for Real in the past campaign. “There is no place for racist insults in our football,” said Spanish Football Association president Luis Rubiales. Rubiales and Brazilian FA (CBF) counterpart Ednaldo Rodrigues launched their anti-racism campaign under the slogan “One skin”. “It is important to understand that harder punishment needs to be applied in cases of racism by the football authorities,” said Rodrigues.

“Fines are not enough. The clubs need to be held accountable too. “CBF was the first football federation to adopt harder sanctions for cases of racism, such as the deduction of points in league standings, closure of stands or the lifetime expulsion of club members. “We need to lead a campaign worldwide to fight against this virus that shames everyone in football.”

Brazil play Guinea in Barcelona on Saturday and Senegal in Lisbon three days later.