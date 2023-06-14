Gbajabiamila resigns from House of Reps

Former Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila has resigned from the House of Representatives to take up his role as Chief of Staff to the president. His letter of resignation was presented on the floor of the house and read by the speaker, Tajudeen Abbas.

It had earlier on Wednesday reported that Gbajabiamila will have to step down, as to be able to focus on the tasks ahead of him within the new government.

Concerns had emerged as to how he was going to manage both roles given that the former Speaker had been inaugurated alongside his colleagues on Tuesday and had voted as well for the leadership of the House.

However, the Member representing Surulere 1 has now tendered his resignation and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will now have to conduct a fresh election to fill the role.