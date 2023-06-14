Gbajabiamila to resign as lawmaker on Reps floor today

Former Speaker and new Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, is expected to tender his resignation as a lawmaker on the floor of the House of Representatives today.

It’s on good authority that the former Speaker will have to step down, as to be able to focus on the task of serving as Chief of Staff.

Concerns had emerged as to how he was going to manage both roles given that the former Speaker had been inaugurated alongside his colleagues on Tuesday and had voted as well for the leadership of the House.

However, exclusive information received reveals that the Member representing Surulere 1 will be tendering his resignation and INEC will need to conduct a fresh election to fill the role.