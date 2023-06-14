Kano Gov demolishes popular roundabout built by Ganduje, gives reasons

The Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, has demolished the historic roundabout at the Kano State Government House. The roundabout which was renovated by the past administration of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, was brought down early hours of Wednesday.

In just his first week in office, the governor Yusuf-led administration commenced demolition of some structures in the state built under Ganduje’s tenure which the current government termed illegal structures.

A three-storey plaza on Race Course Road in the state capital was among the early structures demolished by the current government.

The building which belonged to the state government was allegedly sold to private individuals during the Ganduje-led administration.

The Duala Hotel structure developed by Lamash Property Limited was also demolished, with the developers later announcing their intention to sue the government and demand N10 billion compensation.

The company’s Director of Sales, Aliyu Abubakar, in a statement to reporters, criticised the government for disregarding the principle of fair hearing.