Agbakoba asks Tinubu to remove INEC Chair after EFCC, CBN Chiefs’ suspension

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria and former President of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olisa Agbakoba has asked President Bola Tinubu to remove the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmoud Yakubu. The senior lawyer, in a statement on Thursday, said the 61-year-old INEC boss must leave office by resignation or removal, otherwise the electoral reform task in Nigeria will be impeded.

In the statement by his Media Assistant, Niyi Odunmorayo, Agbakoba commended the President for “getting rid” Godwin Emefiele as the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN); and AbdulRasheed Bawa as the Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The senior lawyer said, “Full congratulations go to President Tinubu for getting rid of Emefiele and Bawa and fuel subsidy and forex corruption. Endemic corruption has suffered a massive blow.

“Next is for the president to dismantle INEC. Everyone will agree that logistically, the 2023 elections are the worst in our history.

I do not refer to the merits of the results of the elections. Many results are disputed and are in Tribunals. Both petitioners and respondents suffered at the hands of an incompetent INEC.