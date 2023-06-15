Jandor congratulates Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode on his 60th birthday

Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR), the Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 general elections today congratulates the former Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

Jandor described Mr. Ambode as an exemplary public officeholder whose impactful contribution to the development of the state is commendable.

“Your outstanding performance during your tenure of office distinguished you among your contemporaries and clearly revealed the failure of the incumbent government. Happy birthday to you,” he said

Dr. Adediran wished Mr. Ambode many happy returns of this day in good health, sound mind, and all-around peace.