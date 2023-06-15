Sanusi in closed-door meeting with Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, held a closed-door meeting with the 14th Emir of Kano and former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, at the State House.



Sanusi’s visit, which is the first since the President assumed office, comes barely one week after the President suspended Godwin Emefiele as the CBN Governor. The agenda of the meeting is unclear as of press time.

Sanusi served as CBN chief from June 2009 to June 2014 when Emefiele took over from him. On Friday, the President suspended Emefiele as the apex bank’s chief and directed that the bank’s Deputy Governor of Operations, Folashodun Shonubi, resume office in an acting capacity.

On Saturday, the Department of State Services (DSS) confirmed that Emefiele is in its custody. On Wednesday, the apex bank unified all segments of the forex market collapsing all previous windows into one.