Speaker appoints Krishi SA on Media and Publicity, Ohuo SA on Policy and Strategy

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has appointed Musa Krishi as his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity and Dr. Jerry Uhuo as Special Adviser on Policy and Strategy.

According to a press statement signed by the speaker and made available to newsmen, Krishi and Uhuo’s appointment takes effect immediately from June 15th, 2023. Until Krishi’s appointment, he served as the Chief Press Secretary to the immediate past Speaker of the 9th House, Femi Gbajabiamila from 2019 to 2023.

Krishi has several years of experience in legislative reporting, covering both the House and the Senate at different times for the Daily Trust and is well acquainted with legislative nuances. He is a graduate of Mass Communication from the famous Kaduna Polytechnic.

He joined Daily Trust as the Best Graduating Student of Mass Communication in 2012 as part of the newspaper’s policy.