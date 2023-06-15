Tinubu appoints Ribadu, Alake, six others as Special Advisers

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday named eight persons as Special Advisers, said State House Director Information, Abiodun Oladunjoye. In a statement on Thursday, Oladunjoye said the President appointed Dele Alake as his Special Adviser of Special Duties, Communications and Strategy and Yau Darazo as Special Adviser on Political and Intergovernmental Affairs.

Tinubu also appointed Nuhu Ribadu as his Special Adviser on Security and Wale Edun as Special Adviser on Monetary Policies. The President appointed Olu Verheijen as Special Adviser on Energy and Zachaeus Adedeji as Special Adviser on Revenue. Others are John Uwajumogu (Special Adviser, Industry, Trade and Investment), and Salma Anas (Special Adviser, Health). The appointments are with immediate effect, the statement concluded.

The fresh appointments followed the Senate’s approval of Tinubu’s request for 20 Special Advisers on June 6, 2023.

On June 2, 2023, Tinubu appointed then Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, as Chief of Staff, while Ibrahim Hadejia, a former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, was named Deputy Chief of Staff.

The President also named a former Governor of Benue State and immediate past Minister of Special Duties, George Akume, to serve as Secretary to the Government of the Federation.