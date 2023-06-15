Tinubu inaugurates National Economic Council

President Bola Tinubu has inaugurated the National Economic Council (NEC), with a promise to sustain the rejuvenation of the nations economy. Addressing members Governors of the federation, President Tinubu charged the council to join forces to support his administration towards transforming the nations economy. He reminded the council of the promise made during his inaugural speech that he would focus on 8 priority areas including Security, Economy, Job creation, Agriculture and Infrastructure among others.

President Tinubu further noted that the task of the growing the economy is quite enormous but he and the Governors should have no reason to complain, as he underlined the need harness the Nations potentials to stimulate serious growth. The inauguration comes a week after he directed NEC to meet and come up with interventions to mitigate the effects of the petroleum subsidy. The president who subsequently inaugurated the NEC, concluded by reminding the members of NEC that collaboration is not a crime.

Those in attendance as at the time the meeting commenced are Kwara, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, Osun, Ademola Adeleke, Kogi, Yahaya Bello, Ekiti, Biodun Oyebanji, Nasarawa, Abdullahi Sule, Akwa Ibom, Umo Eno and Enugu, Peter Mbah Cross River, Bassey Otu, Plateau, Caleb Muftwang, Kebbi, Nasir Idris, Katsina, Aliyu Radda and Benue Hycinth Alia. Others are Zamfara, Dauda Lawal, Ogun, Dapo Abiodun, Anambra Charles Soludo, Yobe, Mai Mala Buni, Taraba, Agbu Kefas, Gombe, Delta, Sheriff Oborevwori, Rivers, Siminalayi Fubara, Niger Mohammed Bago and Sokoto, Ahmad Aliyu.

Others are Ebonyi, Francis Nwifuru, Kaduna, Uba Sani, Edo, Godwin Obaseki, Abia, Alex Otti, Bayelsa, Douye Diri, Kano, Abba Yusuf, Bauchi, Bala Mohammed, Oyo, Seyi Makinde and Borno State Deputy Governor, Umar Kadafur and Deputy Governor of Ondo, Lucky Ayedatiwa.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, Acting Accountant General of the Federation, Oluwatoyin Madein, Acting Governor of Central Bank, Folashodun Shonubi, Permanent Secretaries Budget and National Planning, Federal Capital Territory Administration, were all in attendance.