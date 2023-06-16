Ex-JAMB Registrar Ojerinde, children arraigned over alleged sale of FG’s property

The former Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Lawrence Ojerinde, his three sons and daughter-in-law, have been re-arraigned by the Federal Government for allegedly selling off its property in Ghana. The accused persons who were all present in court were docked on 17-count criminal charges by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC).

The house was said to have been sold out by him and his sons, after it was forfeited to the Federal Government in order to conceal corrupt benefits. The fresh charge indicated that the corrupt benefit was conferred on Ojerinde while being a public officer by one Jimoh Olabisi Olatunde through corrupt practices and abuse of office contrary to section 26 (1) ( c) and punishable under section 24 of the ICPC Act 2000. Apart from Ojerinde, the three sons are Olumide Abiodun Ojerinde, Adedayo Ojerinde and Oluwaseun Adeniyi Ojerinde while the daughter-in-law is Mary Funmilola Ojerinde.

Ojerinde was arraigned alongside his family’s six companies. In the new charge, the former JAMB Registrar is accused of selling off a Federal Government property situate at House No. 4, Ahomko Drive, Achimota Phase Two, Accra, Ghana. Apart from the alleged unlawful sale of the Federal Government property in Ghana, the former JAMB Registrar was said to have used fake names to acquire the companies, opened bank accounts, acquired Petroleum Stations, and bought landed properties in Ilorin, Kwara State while being a public officer.

The charges also indicated that some of the sons acted as agents to facilitate quick alleged sales of the House in Ghana. However, when the charges were read, all the defendants pleaded not guilty.