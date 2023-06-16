OOU defeats FUNAAB 2-0 in 40th anniversary football match

Great tactical skills were on display on Thursday as the male football team of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye defeated their counterparts from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) 2-0 in a football match commemorating OOU’s 40th anniversary. The explosive match, played at the OOU Sports Complex, Main Campus, Ago-Iwoye, was graced by the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Ayodeji Agboola, other Principal Officers of the institution and teeming students.

Two goals scored in each half of the match were all the OOU team needed to prove superiority over their opponents who made several fruitless attempts to find the back of the net. Oloruntobi Ayomide, with a fine header, scored the first goal of the encounter for the hosts while Olamide Abdul-Lateef’s powerful strike in the second half made it two nil. Speaking after presenting trophy to the winners of the game, the Vice-Chancellor commended the exploits of the OOU football team, saying they made the entire University Community proud with the match victory. He acknowledged the potentials of the players, adding that their commitments were worthy of emulation.

Prof. Agboola restated the commitment of his administration to the development of sporting activities not only to enhance the physical wellbeing of students but also to discover future stars and promote viable career prospects for them. He explained that the University’s academic calendar created room for extra-curricular activities which, he noted, will help the students to discover their sporting talents. Prof. Agboola said, “Our players did very well and I am not surprised that they were able to score two goals. It is also sweet that they can multi-task despite the fact that they have tight schedule in terms of academic calendar.”

“The University is doing talent hunts and this is what this administration wants to start doing for younger generation. I believe that when you come to school, you should also allow school to pass through you. No matter the profession you are, if you are very good in one aspect or the other in terms of sport, it can also take you to higher level.” Earlier, the Main Campus football team had emerged winner of the Inter-Campus Games tagged “AISA Cup” by defeating the Sagamu Campus team with a lone goal.

Highpoint of the match was the presentation of medals to the players by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academic, Prof. Olatundun Oderinde, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Administration, Prof. Charles Adekoya, and the University Registrar, Mr Femi Ogunwomoju.