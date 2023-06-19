Brendan Rodgers: Celtic to appoint their former manager as Ange Postecoglou’s successor

Brendan Rodgers is expected to complete a return to Celtic four years and four months after his exit to Leicester City. The Northern Irish manager is set to agree a long-term contract with the Scottish champions to replace Ange Postecoglou, who has joined Tottenham.

Rodgers was sacked in April by Leicester, who were subsequently relegated from the Premier League. His return to Glasgow could be formally announced as early as Monday. The 50-year-old had a successful first spell at Celtic between 2016 and 2019, delivering seven domestic trophies in a row, including an unbeaten debut domestic campaign and consecutive trebles.

However, he left midway through the 2018-19 season to join Leicester, with some Celtic fans unfurling banners criticising him for a lack of loyalty. Rodgers, who made clear his lifelong support for Celtic, spent four years with the Foxes, leading them to their first FA Cup final win and into European football, including a Europa Conference League semi-final.

He was dismissed after the club dropped into the relegation zone following a fifth defeat in sixth league matches.