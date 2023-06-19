Don’t be far from me if you cross over, Fubara urges Wike

The governor said this on Sunday at a thanksgiving reception for Wike at his private residence on Ada-George Road, in his hometown, Rumueprikom in the Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of the state. “While we are seeing sign that it’s like you want to go over to the other side with everybody wishing that, please don’t be too far from me because I know that the sharks, the tigers are really around looking for what to hurt. “So, being around would continue to guide and put my head straight for the purpose of this state,” Fubara said.

His appeal is coming amid speculations that the former Rivers State governor could dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Wike turned his back on his party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar during the 2023 general elections, supporting the candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu, who eventually emerged victorious at the polls.

Before the polls, Wike, alongside four other PDP governors, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State making up the G5 governors, refused to back Atiku, saying that it was the turn of Southern Nigeria to produce the president after eight years of President Muhammadu Buhari who is from the North-West.

Tinubu scored 8,794,726 votes to defeat Atiku, who came second with 6,984,520 votes and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, who came third with 6,101,533.