Osimhen scores brace as Nigeria beat Sierra Leone to clinch AFCON 2023 ticket

Two goals from Victor Osimhen has helped the Super Eagles defeat Sierra Leone 3-2 to qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with one game to spare. The third goal for Nigeria in the game played at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium in Monrovia, Liberia, on Sunday, was scored by Kelechi Iheanacho.

The Eagles started the game on the front foot and their pressure paid off in the 19th minute after Napoli striker Osimhen met a long ball and lobbed over the onrushing Sierra Leone goalkeeper who watched helplessly as the ball went into his net. Joe Aribo sent a beautiful through ball to Osimhen in the 32nd minute and the striker bagged his brace to put Nigeria 2 goals up.

The Eagles went napping just before half-time and were punished by the Leone Stars, who got one goal back to make the scores 2-1 after the first 45 minutes. The Leone Stars kept piling on the pressure and it payed off as Augustus Kargbo levelled the scores in the 84th minute. However, the Eagles sealed the victory in the added minutes after Saidu Sanusi ran through the opposition defence to set up Kelechi Iheanacho who tapped in Nigeria’s third goal.

Nigeria now top the group with 12 points from five games, followed by Guinea-Bissau with 10 points.