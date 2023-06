Chelsea have signed France striker Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig for £52m. The 25-year-old scored 16 goals in 25 games in the Bundesliga last season.

Nkunku, who has won 10 caps for France, is manager Mauricio Pochettino’s first signing since he took charge in May.

“I am incredibly happy to be joining Chelsea,” said Nkunku. “A big effort was made to bring me to the club.”