FULL LIST: President Tinubu appoints new Service Chiefs, names Ribadu NSA

President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, appointed new service chiefs in the country and named a former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu, as his new National Security Adviser (NSA). Ribadu replaces Babagana Monguno as the nation’s NSA.

Tinubu also approved the appointment of Adeniyi Adewale as the Acting Comptroller General of Customs, even as he removed all service chiefs that he met in office. “It is to be noted that the appointed Service Chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police and the Comptroller General of Customs are to act in their positions, pending their confirmation in accordance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” said a statement by Willie Bassey, the Director of Information on behalf of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume.

The move by the President followed persistent calls by civil society organisations that the security architecture be rejigged and fresh hands allowed to handle the nation’s security apparatus. During his inauguration speech, Tinubu promised to “defend the nation from terror and all forms of criminality that threaten the peace and stability of our country”, adding that “to effectively tackle this menace, we shall reform both our security doctrine and its architecture”.

See full list:

Newly appointed Service Chiefs 1 Mallam Nuhu Ribadu National Security Adviser (NSA) 2 Maj. Gen. C.G Musa Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) 3 Maj. Gen. T. A Lagbaja Chief of Army Staff (COAS) 4 Rear Admiral E. A Ogalla Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) 5 AVM H.B Abubakar Chief of Air Staff (CAS) 6 DIG Kayode Egbetokun Ag Inspector-General of Police 7 Maj. Gen. EPA Undiandeye Chief of Defense Intelligence