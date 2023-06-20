President Tinubu departs for France to ‘Attend Financial Pact Summit’

President Bola Tinubu has departed for Paris to join world leaders in Paris, France, to review and sign a New Global Financial Pact that places vulnerable countries on a priority list for support and investment, following the devastating impact of climate change, the energy crisis, and the COVID-19 pandemic. He took a helicopter from the Presidential Villa to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport earlier today, where he was received by state governors, government officials, and military personnel.

In a statement issued on Monday by Dele Alake, Special Adviser, Special Duties, Communication, and Strategy, the President will attend the two-day Summit on June 22 and 23, which will explore opportunities to restore fiscal space to countries dealing with difficult short-term financial challenges, specifically the most indebted.

It goes on to state that President Tinubu and other global leaders, multilateral institutions, financial experts, and economists will take a more comprehensive approach to the recovery of economies from the COVID-19 pandemic and rising poverty, with the goal of providing access to finance and investment that will leverage inclusive growth.

The President will return on Saturday, accompanied by members of the Presidential Policy Advisory Council along with other government officials.