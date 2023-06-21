Acting IGP Egbetokun assumes office

The acting Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun has assumed office at the Force Headquarters in Abuja. His arrival comes a day after he was decorated by the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima as the 22nd IGP of the Nigeria Police Force.

However, he noted that much still needs to be done. On his part, the acting IGP said he is aware of the enormous responsibility that accompanies his appointment. He appealed for cooperation and teamwork, promising to run a transparent and integrity-driven regime.

Stressing the importance of community policing as one policy thrust of his administration, he revealed plans to strengthen the intelligence-gathering capabilities of the Force. He also hopes to build a stronger inter-agency collaboration and deepen the technology approach to guaranteeing internal security. Egbetokun appealed to Nigerians to support the police in the fight against criminal activities.

In his farewell speech, the former IGP, Usman Alkali Baba, said that he led a team that made a notable impact on internal security. He is optimistic that he’s leaving a more improved Force behind.