LIVE: Bill Gates meets with Innovators in Nigeria

Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, is participating in a conversation with Nigerian students and young leaders today.

The moderated event, tagged ‘Advancing Africa: Unleashing the Power of Youth in Science and Innovation’, takes place in Lagos State and is aimed at gathering insights and sharing perspectives on how science and innovation can accelerate positive change and contribute to a brighter outlook for Africa.

The event is co-hosted by the Co-Creation Hub Nigeria and Lagos Business School.