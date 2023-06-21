Ronaldo scores winner on historic 200th cap

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo scored a last-minute winner on his historic night as he became the first men’s player to win 200 international caps in their Euro 2024 qualifying win over Iceland. The 38-year-old turned home Goncalo Inacio’s header from close range.

The goal was initially ruled out for an Inacio offside but was awarded by the video assistant referee. That was Ronaldo’s 123rd international goal, extending his world record. Al-Nassr’s Ronaldo broke Kuwait forward Bader Al-Mutawa’s 196-cap record in March – and was given a certificate by Guinness World Records before kick-off to mark this latest landmark.

“For me it’s an unbelievable achievement, it’s amazing,” he said after the match. “And, of course to score the winning goal, it’s even more special. “We didn’t play so well but sometimes football is like that but we scored a goal and, in my opinion, we deserved it. I’m so happy because of 200 caps, but this is even more special.” Ronaldo is in his 20th year of playing for Portugal, having made his international debut in 2003, and is still a regular in the team despite leaving Europe for Saudi Arabia after the World Cup.

The former Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward has won the Ballon d’Or five times. His fifth goal of Euro 2024 qualifying helped take Portugal on to four wins from four games. Iceland, who have only won once, had Willum Willumsson sent off for two bookings with 10 minutes to go.