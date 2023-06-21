Security Architecture: Speaker Abbas congratulates new NSA, Service Chiefs, others

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has congratulated the new National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, the Service Chiefs and the acting Comptroller General of Customs on their appointments by President Bola Tinubu.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, Musa Krishi and made available to journalist.

According to Speaker, the appointments, which are subject to the approval of the National Assembly, would rejuvenate the security architecture in the country. He said other appointments made by the president, such as that of Adeniyi Bashir Adewale as the Acting Comptroller General of Customs, among others, would make the institutions work better.

Abbas while applauding the President for taking the bold decision, He urged the appointees to bring their experience of many years to bear in their new assignments so as to turn things around in the security system.