Atiku’s witness accuses INEC of deleting results on all BVAS machines inspected

Mr Hitler Nwala, a Digital Forensic Analyst and witness of the People’s Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, has told the Presidential Election Petition Court, that results on all the 110 BVAS machines he inspected were deleted.

Mr Nwala, a subpoenaed witness, said this while giving evidence as an expert witness for the petitioners in their petition challenging the outcome of the Feb. 25 presidential election. Led in evidence by the lead counsel to the PDP, Mr Chris Uche, SAN, the witness said that the machines inspected were only those from the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT).

He also told the court that he didn’t know at what point the results were deleted on the machines. Under cross-examination by counsel to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mr Abubakar Mahmoud, the witness said that he attached a standard device used for such an exercise to the machine to arrive at the conclusion. When asked if he had the authority of the commission to attach an external device to the BVAS machine, the witness answered in the affirmative.

Mahmoud further asked the witness if he was aware that inspecting only 110 machines out of 3,163 that were deployed in the FCT amounted to only 3.4 per cent of the total number of BVAS deployed in the FCT and 0.06 per cent of BVAS deployed nationwide.